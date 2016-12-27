The #Freedom90 Line-Up Pays Tribute To George Michael

Meg D'Souza Dec . 27 . 2016

Just when we thought we were in the clear for the year, tragedy struck last christmas, ie, 2 days ago. George Michael, one of the modern world’s most beloved pop-culture icons, passed away, rather poetically, on Christmas Day, December 25th 2016. The world mourned the loss of a supremely talented singer, songwriter and performer who is known not just for the epic tunes he’s written (click here to listen to MissMalini’s playlist) but also for the indelible impression he’s left by being one of the first to bring the two worlds of pop-culture and high fashion together. Today they pretty much go hand in hand but cut to the 1980’s, he was one of only a handful of artists (like David Bowie, Madonna and Prince) who recognized fashion’s power as entertainment, and found new and effective ways to put it to use in his music videos.

One of Michael’s most memorable music videos is the one for this track “Freedom ’90” which featured the original supermodels – Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Coco Rocha – all lip-syncing Michael’s lyrics. The video was styled by Camilla Nickerson and directed by Academy Award nominee David Fincher (who was still unknown in Hollywood at the time but had directed a number of music videos through the 1980s, including Madonna’s “Express Yourself.”). Vogue Magazine even celebrated the 26th anniversary of this iconic video, this past October, with their own modernized version of the anthem featuring the top models of today – Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, Anna Ewers, Irina Shayk and Taylor Hill.

The leading ladies of the original Freedom ’90 video and friends of the pop star paid tribute to him by posting heartfelt messages on their Instagram pages and it’s got us all totally choked up:

Naomi Campbell

Christy Turlington

It's a blue Christmas without you #GeorgeMichael Thank you for your soulful music and open heart ????????

A photo posted by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on

Coco Rocha

Cindy Crawford

Linda Evangelista

I am beyond heartbroken and devastated by another tragic loss. R.I.P. dearest Georgy. #GeorgeMichael #ripgeorgemichael

A photo posted by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista) on

Kate Moss

You will be missed #georgemichael

A photo posted by Kate Moss Agency (@katemossagency) on

Madonna

Farewell My Friend! ???????? Another Great Artist leaves us. ????Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW?

A video posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

Elton John

Miley Cyrus

Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Kris Jenner

Through out his career George challenged gender stereo types and encouraged a generation of fans to be truly unique. He was a brave advocate for the LGBTQ community, who himself, after a rather controversial arrest in 1998, announced in an interview that he was gay.

Photo Credit : vogue.fr

Girls and boys loved him for his big blond hair and pop, neon and flamboyant boy band style from his days as one-half of the pop duo “Wham!” and then loved him more when he launched his solo career with a whole new look – leather jacket, jeans, sunglasses, crucifix earrings and all. More recently George had adopted a new smarter look, performing in a selection of sharp tailored suits which he accessorised with his signature sunglasses and an oversized crucifix.

We’re going to miss him, but his musical legacy lives on and so does his slay-worthy attitude to free-love and self expression. He will always be remembered and loved for his never predictable and always unique vision and words (click here to read all the heartbreaking Twitter tributes).

Photo Credit : George Michael | Image Source: vogue.fr

Really, 2016, can we please call it a wrap already?! Not sure we can take much more.

Are you with us in hoping 2017 is gentler with our hearts and our pop-icons? Tell us in your special hopes for the new year in your comments.

