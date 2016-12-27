This TV Actress Opened Up About Her Suicide Attempt

Photo Credit : Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander was absent from the small screen for a very long time, before making a comeback with her short film, Sexoholic. The actress has previously been quite vocal about her struggles – including ill-health and bipolar disorder.

She recently spoke to TOI about the time when she wanted give up on her life and even committed suicide. She first realised her bipolar disorder when her ex-boyfriend Alexx O’Neil drew her attention to it. She narrated:

Alexx, who has a degree in Psychology, suspected that I had bipolar disorder and advised me to consult a doctor. But at that time, I didn’t want to get cured; I just wanted to give up. Though my life was going great, I was bored of it; nothing would impress or excite me. I even tried to commit suicide one night. I kissed my mother good night and told her not to wake me up. After that, I swallowed several sleeping pills at one go. Just before slipping away, I texted my brother my bank account details, which made him panic. He immediately called my mother to check on me and I was rushed to the hospital three hours later.

She further said:

My condition didn’t improve even after two years of medication, but when it did, I started looking at life with a new perspective. Now, I seek joy in small things and make a conscious effort to befriend people. I have become more open and receiving. I want to share my story so that people will know that it’s okay to be messed up.

Stay strong, Shama. Your story is truly an inspiring one and one can learn a lot from your journey.

