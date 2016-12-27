Uh Oh! This Famous Celebrity Couple Might Be Breaking Up

Divya Rao Dec . 27 . 2016
Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Source: [email protected])

Rumours have been rife for a while now that all’s not well between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. It was reported that Kanye wasn’t invited to the annual christmas eve party thrown by the Kardashians as Kim didn’t want him there. They have previously always gone together as a couple, but this time, Kanye was spotted watching a film with some of his friends instead, while Kim spent the evening with her sisters.

The two recently took their daughter North to watch a musical but reportedly, didn’t utter a word to each other. Onlookers claim there was a lot of tension and awkwardness between the two, and that neither of them are in a happy place right now.

Kim’s spokesperson came out and denied these rumours yesterday but those close to the couple don’t buy it. Does this mean they’re headed for a break up too or is this just the usual husband-wife conflict? We really hope it’s the latter. We’ve had enough breakups in 2016!

Kanye West Kim Kardashian
