VIDEO: Is Bigg Boss Really Scripted?

Photo Credit : Bigg Boss 10 (Source: Twitter)

Over the years, there have been several speculations about Bigg Boss being a rigged reality show, wherein the contestants are given a script to follow and asked to behave in a certain manner. Recently, when Priyanka Jagga was kicked out of the show by Salman Khan, even she mentioned below one of her posts on social media that the show was scripted.

But is it, really? We got our hands on a video from the control room monitoring Bigg Boss 10, which is bound to put an end to this discussion. It doesn’t seem like the housemates are following a script or behaving as told.

Watch it here!

Not sure if the same can be said about the eviction process!