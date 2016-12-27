VIDEO: Raqesh Vashisht & Ridhi Dogra Just Shared Their Love Story And It’s All The Feels!

Priyam Saha Dec . 27 . 2016
Photo Credit : Raqesh Vashisht, Riddhi Dogra

Raqesh Vashisht and Ridhi Dogra are easily one of the cutest couples in Telly town. They’re all over social media and when you look at them you know that their relationship is based on a strong foundation of love and friendship.

Platinum Day Of Love is that day in a couple’s journey when you find out this is it – this person fulfills you in ways no one else does and that you’re meant to be. The adorable Raqesh and Riddhi shared their Platinum Day Of Love with us and it’s giving us all the feels.

Check it out!

<video embed>

Raqesh Vashisht Riddhi Dogra
