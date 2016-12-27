Wow! Deepika Padukone Tweeted About Anushka & Katrina’s Koffee With Karan Episode

Photo Credit : Katrina and Anushka

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif‘s Koffee With Karan episode was as expected, very entertaining. The ladies spoke so much that poor Karan Johar had somewhat of a meltdown on his own show. From revealing that Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan started a ‘I hate Katrina’ club, to accusing Karan of sexual harassment, the women were on fire.

Notably, during the ‘kiss Arjun Kapoor’ segment, Karan asked them both if they consider Deepika Padukone a good friend. In return, there was stone cold silence from Anushka’s side and Katrina was just perplexed that he’d ask such a question. But it seems like Deepika REALLY liked the episode, here’s what she tweeted about it.

Photo Credit : Twitter @deepikapadukone

Waah!

Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone (Source: Tumblr)