9 Beauty Products With A Cult Following

Photo Credit : Pinterest

The beauty industry may churn out innovations at the speed of light, but there are a few items that have withstood the test of time. Known to produce miraculous results, these cult products are totally worth hoarding. Read on to see the list!

1. MAC Lipstick In ‘Ruby Woo’

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard of MAC’s iconic lipstick. The universally flattering red goes on to give an intense, matte pout like no other.

Photo Credit : MAC Cosmetics

2. Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer

Makeup artists all around the globe swear by this stick. From dark circles to spots, this creamy formula covers it all up.

Photo Credit : Clé de Peau Beauté

3. Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara

Turns out that you don’t need to spend a bomb to get results. Maybelline’s award-winning mascara is the quickest way to get a full, thick fringe of black lashes.

Photo Credit : Maybelline

4. Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

Dry skin is no match for this lotion. The rich, silky formula absorbs quickly to hydrate and strengthen skin.

Photo Credit : Source: Clinique

5. beautyblender original

The secret to a flawless, smooth complexion lies in this cute sponge. Wet it, squeeze it and apply your foundation. The streak-free coverage is absolutely worth it.

6. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Constantly lusting after every model’s sexy, tousled hair? Try out Oribe’s dry hair spray. The invisible mist amps up the volume of locks to add texture and glamour.

Photo Credit : Oribe

7. Eve Lom Cleanser

Don’t be fooled by the minimalistic packaging of this product. The inside holds a powerful formula that delivers glowing, smooth and balanced skin.

Photo Credit : Eve Lom

8. NARS Blush In ‘Orgasm’

Here’s another product that suits practically everybody. A sweep of this shimmery, peachy-pink can liven up a complexion within minutes.

Photo Credit : NARS

9. SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

Generously soaked in Pitera, this luxurious sheet mask is the reason behind every celebrity’s radiant, clear complexion.

Photo Credit : SK-II

