Aww! Harshaali Malhotra Has The Cutest Birthday Wish For Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra won hearts with their uber cute on-screen relationship in Bajrangi Bhaijaan as Pavan and Munni, but what’s even cuter is that the two still share a very close bond off screen as well. Salman turned a year older yesterday and celebrated it at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and close friends. But one wish stood out of them all – Harshaali’s.

She posted an adorable picture of her uncle on her Instagram. Take a look.

Happy birthday my cutipie???????? #beingsalmankhan uncle Love u always A photo posted by Harshaali Malhotra Official???? (@kajalmalhotra_80) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:07pm PST

