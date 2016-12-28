Aww! Harshaali Malhotra Has The Cutest Birthday Wish For Salman Khan

Divya Rao Dec . 28 . 2016
Photo Credit : Salman Khan & Harshaali Malhotra

Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra won hearts with their uber cute on-screen relationship in Bajrangi Bhaijaan as Pavan and Munni, but what’s even cuter is that the two still share a very close bond off screen as well. Salman turned a year older yesterday and celebrated it at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and close friends. But one wish stood out of them all – Harshaali’s.

She posted an adorable picture of her uncle on her Instagram. Take a look.

Happy birthday my cutipie???????? #beingsalmankhan uncle Love u always

A photo posted by Harshaali Malhotra Official???? (@kajalmalhotra_80) on

Too cute

Harshali Malhotra Salman Khan
