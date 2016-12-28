Aww! Harshaali Malhotra Has The Cutest Birthday Wish For Salman Khan

Photo Credit : Salman Khan & Harshaali Malhotra
Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra won hearts with their uber cute on-screen relationship in Bajrangi Bhaijaan as Pavan and Munni, but what’s even cuter is that the two still share a very close bond off screen as well. Salman turned a year older yesterday and celebrated it at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and close friends. But one wish stood out of them all – Harshaali’s.
She posted an adorable picture of her uncle on her Instagram. Take a look.
Too cute