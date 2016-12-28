Aww! Here’s What Manu Punjabi’s Fiancée Is Doing For His Birthday

Photo Credit : Manu Punjabi, Priya Saini

Manu Punjabi shares his birthday with Bigg Boss 10 host, Salman Khan and that definitely calls for double celebration. Although Manu is locked inside the house, it did not deter his fiancée, Priya Saini from doing her bit to make him feel special.

Priya has reportedly planned to send a cake with his favourite cartoon characters to surprise Manu. She told Jaipur Times:

He is locked inside the Bigg Boss house. All I could do is send a cake for him. So I ordered it online and have asked the show’s management to give it to him. It’s a designer, chocolate truffle cake which has the animated characters, Motu Patlu’s 3D figures on it. Motu and Patlu are Manu’s favourite cartoon characters and I am sure this will bring a smile on his face.

Aww! We are sure Manu will be elated to see it.