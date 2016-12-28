Exclusive Photo: Aashka Goradia Just Got Engaged To Her American Boyfriend

@peaceofblue found you ❤#weareengaged A photo posted by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

Amidst all the break-up news of 2016, it’s nice to hear a sweet story. Aashka Goradia, who ended a decade-long relationship a while ago, found love again a short time later. The actress met Brent Globe at a concert in Las Vegas, and it looks like the two hit it off immediately. They began a relationship shortly after that, and Brent ended up moving to India so that Aashka could continue her career as an actress here.

Marriage seemed to be on the cards, and Brent made it official when he proposed to Aashka over Christmas. The two were in the US celebrating the holidays with Brent’s parents, and that’s where he got down on one knee to pop the question. And, of course, she said yes. :)

Here’s an exclusive photo after their engagement:

Photo Credit : Brent Globe and Aashka Goradia

Here’s congratulating them and wishing them all the best for the future!