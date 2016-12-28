Govinda Finally Clears The Air About His Relationship With Salman Khan

Divya Rao Dec . 28 . 2016
Photo Credit : Salman Khan and Govinda

Govinda and Salman Khan were last seen together in David Dhawan‘s Partner and their on-screen chemistry was much talked about. While they were the best of friends on-screen, things seem to have gone sour between the two off-screen, and rumours had been doing the rounds that the two don’t talk anymore. But it was Bhai’s birthday yesterday and Govinda put all the rumours to rest by wishing him on Twitter.

A fan also asked him a question on his equation with Salman, to which he replied:

That’s that then. Looks like all’s good in the hood finally.

0
TAGS
Govinda Salman Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Govinda
Dec . 24 . 2016Will Govinda Accept Karan Johar’s Invitation To Appear On Koffee With Karan?
Oct . 17 . 2016Govinda & Shilpa Shetty Land In Legal Trouble For This ’90’s Song
Aug . 18 . 2016This Actor Replacing Karan Johar On Jhalak Dikhla Ja
Jul . 19 . 2016Govinda Dancing To “What Is Mobile Number” Will Make Your Inner ’90s Child Jump With Joy!
May . 11 . 2016Govinda Just Featured In A Punjabi Music Video About Himself & Absolutely Owned It!
Salman Khan
Dec . 28 . 2016Aww! Harshaali Malhotra Has The Cutest Birthday Wish For Salman Khan
Dec . 27 . 2016Here’s What Salman Khan Gave As A Return Gift To His Friends On His Birthday
Dec . 27 . 2016PHOTOS: Iulia Vantur Was At Salman Khan’s Side Throughout His Birthday Celebrations!
Dec . 26 . 2016Twinkle Khanna Had The Coolest Response To Salman Khan Fans Trolling Her
Dec . 25 . 2016Did Twinkle Khanna Just Take A Jibe At Salman Khan?
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web