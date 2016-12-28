Govinda Finally Clears The Air About His Relationship With Salman Khan

Photo Credit : Salman Khan and Govinda

Govinda and Salman Khan were last seen together in David Dhawan‘s Partner and their on-screen chemistry was much talked about. While they were the best of friends on-screen, things seem to have gone sour between the two off-screen, and rumours had been doing the rounds that the two don’t talk anymore. But it was Bhai’s birthday yesterday and Govinda put all the rumours to rest by wishing him on Twitter.

Flirt karo tab duaaon mein yaad rakhna. Happy birthday partner! @BeingSalmanKhan #Salmankhanbirthday — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) December 27, 2016

A fan also asked him a question on his equation with Salman, to which he replied:

That’s that then. Looks like all’s good in the hood finally.