Here’s What Priyanka Chopra Has To Say About Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood Debut

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

A lot has been said and written about Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra‘s alleged rivalry. Both the talented divas are ruling the film industry and have made a clear mark for themselves globally as well. Time and again, they have denied reports of any kind of animosity between each other and said only good things about each other.

Recently, when Priyanka was asked about her views on Deepika’s debut Hollywood venture, she told a leading daily:

I always say Deepika is extremely talented and beautiful. I wish her the best for xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The trailers look amazing. I hope she gets the recognition that she is aiming for.

