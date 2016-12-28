Is Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic Creating A Rift Between Him And Rajkumar Hirani?

Divya Rao Dec . 28 . 2016
Photo Credit : Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Dutt

There has been a lot of conjecture over the last couple of weeks over Ranbir Kapoor‘s relationship with Sanjay Dutt. While the former is working on a biopic based on the latter’s life, there have been talks about  a rift between the two actors. Not too long ago, director Rajkumar Hirani came out and rubbished the rumours, but speculations are rife that all’s not well between him and Dutt too.

Reportedly, Dutt wanted to be a part of the film as one of the producers but Hirani refused as he wanted full creative freedom while making this film. Having Sanju on board would mean that he will have to take into consideration his opinions and wouldn’t be able to tell his story as freely as he’d like to. Dutt was completely taken aback by Hirani’s refusal and confided in Vinod Chopra about his displeasure, who later made sure Dutt became a part of the film.

While the two are on-board now, we’ll have to see if everything’s good or if there’s a rift in this long-lasting friendship. Either way, sounds like this is going to be one EPIC film!

0
TAGS
Rajkumar Hirani Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vinod Chopra
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Rajkumar Hirani
Sep . 24 . 2016Anushka Sharma To Play A Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor’s Next
Aug . 25 . 2016There Might Be A 3 Idiots Sequel, You Guys!
Apr . 17 . 2016EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Kangana Ranaut Was Never Desperate To Be A Part Of Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic!
Mar . 15 . 2016Wow! Fawad Khan Rejected This Bollywood Blockbuster For Kapoor & Sons!
Sep . 3 . 2015Sanjay Dutt Has Been Writing Letters To Someone From Jail
Ranbir Kapoor
Dec . 27 . 2016Photos: Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Were Inseparable At Rohit Dhawan’s Birthday Dinner
Dec . 26 . 2016Ranbir Kapoor’s T-shirt Is So Cool— You’ll Want It Now
Dec . 26 . 2016All The Inside Photos From The Kapoor Family Christmas Brunch
Dec . 26 . 2016Here’s Who Ranbir Kapoor Took For The Kapoor Family Christmas Brunch This Year
Dec . 22 . 2016Ranveer Singh Reacts To The Trailer Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web