Is Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic Creating A Rift Between Him And Rajkumar Hirani?

Photo Credit : Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Dutt

There has been a lot of conjecture over the last couple of weeks over Ranbir Kapoor‘s relationship with Sanjay Dutt. While the former is working on a biopic based on the latter’s life, there have been talks about a rift between the two actors. Not too long ago, director Rajkumar Hirani came out and rubbished the rumours, but speculations are rife that all’s not well between him and Dutt too.

Reportedly, Dutt wanted to be a part of the film as one of the producers but Hirani refused as he wanted full creative freedom while making this film. Having Sanju on board would mean that he will have to take into consideration his opinions and wouldn’t be able to tell his story as freely as he’d like to. Dutt was completely taken aback by Hirani’s refusal and confided in Vinod Chopra about his displeasure, who later made sure Dutt became a part of the film.

While the two are on-board now, we’ll have to see if everything’s good or if there’s a rift in this long-lasting friendship. Either way, sounds like this is going to be one EPIC film!