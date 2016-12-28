Jacqueline Fernandez’s #OOTD Is Proof She Knows What Works For Her

The only true wisdom is to know that you know nothing! #anotherdayinparadise Good morning Sri Lanka ???????????? A photo posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:09pm PST

One thing we love about Jacqueline Fernandez? She has great personal style and knows exactly what works for her. We recently spotted her on vacationing in Srilanka, taking our breath away in a royal blue dress. There is something about this colour that made her stand out effectively, even though it was quite a simple silhouette. It was a thick strapped buttoned down dress with pockets on either side. With her tresses left open, she accessorised her look with a simple necklace.

We’re totally loving her holiday style. Let us know what you think about her look by commenting below.