Looks Like Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor & Arjun Rampal Had A Fun Party

Shreemi Verma Dec . 28 . 2016
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor

Most of us saw photos of Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Rampal visit Farhan Akhtar’s house the other day. While some thought they’re planning a Rock On 3, Mumbai Mirror reported that it was actually a fun night and a double date of sorts.
On Monday evening, Farhan invited Arjun and his wife Mehr Jessia for an impromptu dinner at his new place. The couples talked movies, chilled and also jammed together with Farhan on the guitar and Arjun and Shraddha singing. Best party ever!

