Mouni Roy Refused To Shoot Intimate Scenes With Her Co-Star Due To This Reason

Photo Credit : Mouni Roy

Sex scenes in Bollywood are pretty normal and standard now, but it looks like television shows in India are also doing their best to show some intimacy on-screen. Such scenes are always difficult to shoot for the actors involved and that’s why very often, only a handful of people (who are really required) are present on set when a sex scene is to be shot. This was not the case during the shoot of Naagin 2, where a lot of people from the media were present for interviews and BTS footage on the day of an intimate scene.

According to Spotboye.com, the lead actress, Mouni Roy, refused to shoot her scenes with co-star Karanvir Bohra because of the presence of mediapersons. The actress told the producers that she will step out her van to shoot the scene only when the media is not in the vicinity anymore. Her conditions were met and the media was requested to leave so that the shoot happens. Understandably so.