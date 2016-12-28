Mouni Roy Has The Sweetest Anniversary Message For Aamna Sharif

Divya Rao Dec . 28 . 2016

Aamna Sharif and her husband Amit Kapoor celebrated their third wedding anniversary yesterday and the couple shared a whole lot of love for each other on their social media. Aamna took to Instagram to wish her hubby dearest and said “Anniversarys are momentary celebrations but marriages are timeless !!!” Awww.

Anniversarys are momentary celebrations but marriages are timeless !!!

A photo posted by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Aamna’s dear friend Mouni Roy shared a lovely photo of the two and wished them a lifetime of happiness.

How sweet! Isn’t this what friends are for? To make your special days extra special :)

1
TAGS
Aamna Sharif Mouni Roy
COMMENTS
[fbcommentssync]
Related Stories
Aamna Sharif
Nov . 28 . 2016Photos: Aamna Sharif Has Lost Her Pregnancy Weight And She’s Looking Fabulous!
Oct . 4 . 2016So Cute! TV Actress Aamna Sharif Shared The First Photo Of Her Son!
Sep . 30 . 2016BFF Photos: Mouni Roy And Aamna Sharif
Sep . 14 . 2015Aww! Aamna Sharif Just Delivered A Baby Boy!
Jun . 27 . 2014Bollywood Movie Review: Ek Villain
Mouni Roy
Dec . 28 . 2016Mouni Roy Refused To Shoot Intimate Scenes With Her Co-Star Due To This Reason
Dec . 20 . 2016Here’s Who Mouni Roy Would Cast In The Bollywood Adaptation Of Naagin!
Dec . 19 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Did Mouni Roy Refuse To Enter The House Because Of Gaurav Chopra?
Dec . 19 . 2016Mohit Raina Addresses Marriage Rumours With Mouni Roy
Nov . 19 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Will Mouni Roy Come Face To Face With Ex- Boyfriend Gaurav Chopra?
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web