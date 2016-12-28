Mouni Roy Has The Sweetest Anniversary Message For Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif and her husband Amit Kapoor celebrated their third wedding anniversary yesterday and the couple shared a whole lot of love for each other on their social media. Aamna took to Instagram to wish her hubby dearest and said “Anniversarys are momentary celebrations but marriages are timeless !!!” Awww.
Aamna’s dear friend Mouni Roy shared a lovely photo of the two and wished them a lifetime of happiness.
How sweet! Isn’t this what friends are for? To make your special days extra special :)