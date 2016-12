Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra became proud parents to a baby girl, Hinaya Heer Plaha, this July. The duo were last seen with this bundle of joy at the Golden Temple in Amritsar a couple of weeks ago, which was when we were given a glimpse of her.

Geeta took to Instagram to share this adorable photo of her twinning with her five month old daughter and it’s giving us major Kim K & North feels!

My lil miss sunshine growing up so fast! 5 months today! Love you more than I can ever express or you will ever know! ❤️???????? A photo posted by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:30pm PST

Adorbs!