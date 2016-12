It’s the holiday season and all of B-Town has taken off to various destinations to ring in the new year with their families. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have headed to gorgeous Cape Town with their best friends… and from the looks of it, they’re having a blast!

Mrs. Funnybones shared a lovely photo of hubby dearest along with her best friends.

Winter in paradise – 34 holidays matching wits with the bestie and we now seem to be matching clothes as well :) #capetown A photo posted by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:19am PST

Paradise indeed!