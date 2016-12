Katrina Kaif takes a break every year for Christmas to go spend time with her family in London, and she’s done so this year as well. Photos of the actress on vacation have cropped up online, and it looks like she’s learning to shoot a rifle in one. Fun Christmas activity, that.

Katrina Kaif with her family at Christmas ???? pic.twitter.com/rQKhko1X8z — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) December 27, 2016

So in case you were wondering why she wasn’t around for Salman Khan‘s birthday celebrations… well, now you know!