PHOTOS: Navya Naveli & Agastya Chilling With Amitabh Bachchan

Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan with his granddaughter Navya | Source: @SrBachchan Twitter |

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be a loving grandfather who absolutely pampers his three grandkids – Navya, Agastya and Aaradhya, and leaves no stone unturned to spend some quality time with them as and when he can. The actor has flown to Delhi to be with the ‘apples of his heart’ aka his grandkids.

He shared some lovely photos of them on his Twitter.

T 2485 – To Delhi in the morning to work at son in law's factory and to be with the apples of my heart .. my grandchildren !! pic.twitter.com/EUijqXKW5W — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2016

Photo Credit : @SrBachchan

Can we take a minute to acknowledge how beautiful Navya looks?