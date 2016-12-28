‘Princess Leia’ Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

Photo Credit : Carrie Fisher

Hollywood royalty, Carrie Fisher, most remembered for playing the iconic Princess Leia in the Star Wars series passed away last night due to a cardiac arrest. The actress, writer and mental health advocate was 60. Carrie was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she got a heart attack. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital but she died, 3 days later, in the hospital. The actress was only 19 when she played Princess Leia for the first time and continued to play one of the strongest female characters in the history of cinema till 2015, in The Force Awakens. She had also completed her shoot for Episode VIII which is scheduled to release next year.

Rest in peace princess, may the force be with you.