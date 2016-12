Photo Credit : Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan

Doting dad Saif Ali Khan is understandably head over heels in love with his newborn son Taimur Ali Khan. The boy is already a trending topic all over the world and no less than royalty. His dad cannot get enough his little baby, and as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, he has also put the cutest WhatsApp display picture in honour of his child. Have a look, it’s awwwdorable.

Photo Credit : MumbaiMirror.com

Awwwwww!