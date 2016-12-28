VIDEO: Aamir Khan’s Interview With Geeta & Babita Phogat From Back In 2013

Divya Rao Dec . 28 . 2016
Photo Credit : Babita Phogat, Aamir Khan and Geeta Phogat

Dangal has been breaking one box office record after the other in less than a week after its release. The film tells the story about two sisters – Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, played beautifully by Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. We came across this video from three years ago where Aamir Khan is seen interviewing the Phogat sisters on his show Satyamev Jayate.

The episode focused on India’s need to encourage more sports in the country, and especially for women. It’s interesting to now watch the sisters speak about their stubborn father who trained them to be the fighters they are today. They’re seen laughing at their father’s ways and also said they would’ve quit training under him if he was just their coach and not father. I guess baapu was really haanikaark for their sehat! ;) Take a look for yourself.

