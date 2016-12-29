Airport Spotting: Sushant Singh Rajput Looks So Good In Casuals

Photo Credit : Sushant Singh Rajput

Wearing his casual best, Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted at the airport. Striped t-shirt, dark blue denim jeans and an olive green sweatshirt was what he opted for. He styled this look with grey textured shoes. With his hair styled to perfection, he looked so effin’ good. We just couldn’t stop staring at how effortlessly hot and stylish he looked here.

Photo Credit : Sushant Singh Rajput

