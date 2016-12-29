Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What Rahul Dev Said About Rohan Mehra’s Violent Behaviour

Photo Credit : Rohan Mehra

During the Toofan task, Swami ji created a havoc to ruin Rohan‘s chances of captaincy. He constantly created trouble to hinder Rohan’s game and the final nail in the coffin was when he plucked the flowers Rohan had planted as a part of the task.

Irritated by Swami ji’s behaviour, Rohan resorted to violent behaviour and as a result, Bigg Boss nominated him for the entire season.

While Rohan’s fans on Twitter cried foul over this judgement, Rahul Dev was also of the opinion that Rohan’s nomination was unfair.

Check out his tweet!

My sincere appeal to @BiggBoss & @ColorsTV to reconsider the decision against @rohan4747 #SwamiOm shud not be favoured!Retweet if u agree ???? — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) December 28, 2016

Is the decision against Rohan unfair? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.