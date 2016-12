Photo Credit : Bani J

Bani J is one of the most popular contestants in the current season of Bigg Boss, but she is hardly on good terms with a majority of contestants. Most housemates are cold towards her and well, Bani sort of reciprocates the behaviour.

Kushal Tandon recently tweeted the following about Bani:

Bani is sooooooooooo irritating ???? — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) December 28, 2016

Err… did he forget that she is best friends with his ex, Gauahar Khan? A fan pointed it out, to which he replied:

Exceptions are always there :-) https://t.co/GKcb8dXwCr — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) December 28, 2016

Umm, okay!