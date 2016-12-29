Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga Clarifies The Rumours About Her Miscarriage

Photo Credit : Priyanka Jagga

In an interview to Spotboye.com, former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga finally spoke about the many theories regarding her pregnancy and miscarriage in the Bigg Boss house.

Here’s what she said when asked about it-

That’s utter rubbish. Firstly, I was not pregnant. Yes I had a gynac problem and I was bleeding, but there was no miscarriage. I was advised bed rest and hence I could not carry out many tasks. I couldn’t cook, I couldn’t keep my dress in the store room. But no fellow contestant was co-operating with me for even 2 days. Then, I was told that I had to dance as Salman’s bitrthday was round the corner. Tell me, how could that have been possible in the condition I was in?

