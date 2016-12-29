Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga Clarifies The Rumours About Her Miscarriage

Shreemi Verma Dec . 29 . 2016
Photo Credit : Priyanka Jagga

In an interview to Spotboye.com, former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga finally spoke about the many theories regarding her pregnancy and miscarriage in the Bigg Boss house.

Here’s what she said when asked about it-

That’s utter rubbish. Firstly, I was not pregnant. Yes I had a gynac problem and I was bleeding, but there was no miscarriage. I was advised bed rest and hence I could not carry out many tasks. I couldn’t cook, I couldn’t keep my dress in the store room. But no fellow contestant was co-operating with me for even 2 days. Then, I was told that I had to dance as Salman’s bitrthday was round the corner. Tell me, how could that have been possible in the condition I was in?

You can read the entire interview here.

5
TAGS
Bigg Boss 10 Priyanka Jagga
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 10
Dec . 29 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra Slapped This Contestant Real Hard
Dec . 28 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Yet Another Disgusting Act By Om Swami
Dec . 27 . 2016LEAKED: This Video From Bigg Boss 10’s Control Room Is Doing The Rounds
Dec . 27 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: All The Housemates Have Turned Against Gaurav & Bani
Dec . 26 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: All’s Not Well Between Manveer & Nitibha
Priyanka Jagga
Dec . 26 . 2016“I Didn’t Want To Die In The Bigg Boss House,” Says Priyanka Jagga Post Her Eviction
Dec . 26 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Did Priyanka Jagga Suffer A Miscarriage In The House?
Dec . 15 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga Just Made A Huge Revelation About The Show
Nov . 30 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga Kisses Manu Punjabi
Nov . 5 . 2016Bigg Boss 10: Is This Evicted Contestant Returning To The House
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web