Delhi, Take Your Pick From These Nine Fabulous New Year’s Eve Parties

Not sure about you, but 2016 has pulled and tugged at us from every direction. We’re so done, we can’t even! With so many extreme ups and downs, the only way we can get some closure and dive straight into a new and cheerful year is by partying this New Year’s Eve like it’s 19 frikkin’ 89!

This time of year can get pretty daunting, but lucky for you, we’re here to tell you about these eight fabulous parties in the capital to help you plan your night:

The Mega Shuffle at Summerhouse Cafe x Auro Kitchen And Bar x Bandstand

Where: Aurobindo Market

Timing: 8pm – 1am

The Deal: The market is your party territory and with packages starting at Rs. 5,000 per couple, you have the choice of hopping between three South Delhi favourites while you sip on unlimited amounts of your favourite drinks and gorge on their yummy snacks all night long. These venues are known for curating the perfect mix of artists and this year they’ve lined up Praveen Achary, Oozeundat & Hoax at Bandstand, Su Real & N*hilate at Summer House Cafe and Joshi & Turban Raga at Auro Kitchen & Bar. If you’re loving the idea of a NYE pub crawl then this one’s the one you need to be at.

Two Parties For One at Tabula Beach Cafe

Where: Asian Games Village Complex, Khel Gaon Marg

Timing: 8pm – 1am

The Deal: If three is a little too much, how about two? TabulaBeach is having two parties on the same night with the same pass. They’re having an 80’s themed retro Bollywood night in one area and a live Mexican bar and grill in another, along with some nice Spanish music which you can dance to. All for a sweet price of Rs. 2,500 per person which includes unlimited food and alcohol, we can already tell that this is going to be one super fun NYE party.

Three Elements NYE at The Hungry Monkey

Where: DDA Market, Safdarjung Enclave

Timing: 9pm – 1am

The Deal: This fun mutli-storied venue will be dedicating all three floors of their restaurant to three different elements, each representing a different setting and ambience; earth, fire and ice. Packages start at Rs. 2,500/- per person and depending on how many floors you and your crew want access to, you can take your pick to ensure you’ve got just the perfect vibe to bring in the new year. There’s a special surprise for the best-dressed couple as well, so if you feel like partying in style, this is the place you need to shimmy to.

SOCIAL’s #TheLastShindig

Where: Epicuria (Nehru Place), Cyber Hub (Gurgaon), Hauz Khas Village, Odeon (Connaught Place) and Defence Colony Market



Timing: 8pm – 1am



The Deal: SOCIAL is known for its crazy parties. Now with 5 strategically placed outlets in Delhi, you can be sure to get your dose no matter what part of the city you’re keen to hit up this NYE. Packages start at Rs. 5,000 per couple for unlimited premium and imported drinks and in house snacks. Every Social is doing something unique and with music by DJs Leon Russell and Klose at Hauz Khas Social, DJ Sa and Rave Boy at Nehru Place Social, Ajith Sarathi and DJ Weston at Def Col Social, Griot and DJ Vipin at Odeon Social and Shake ‘Em and Ritesh and Cyber Hub Social, all you need to do is pick your favourite (or nearest) one and head there this Saturday night.

Disco 17 at Fio Cookhouse & Bar

Where: Epicuria (Nehru Place)

Timing: 9pm – 1am

The Deal: Kick back, pull out your fanciest outfit and dress to impress at ‘Disco 17’; a night that is set to emulate elegance and old world charm with style. Think fairy lights and disco balls while you dance to throwback pop, dance and Bollywood music through the night. If you ask us, the menu and ambience here is ALWAYS of the highest quality, so unlimited drinks, snacks and a midnight buffet all for a price of Rs. 10,000/- per couple sounds like a major steal and a great deal to us.

Call on 011 26281026 and +919971004536 to know more.

The Piano Man Jazz Club

Where: DDA Market, Sardarjung Enclave

Timing: 9pm – 12am

The Deal: The best part here is that there is no deal. Our favourite live music venue in the city is doing what they do best and bringing in 2017 with fabulous music, alcohol and food. This is where you can lay back and zone out to good music, with a super special NYE performance by US based jazz clarinet player, Dr. Joseph Howell and The New Delhi Jazz Scene, a band made up of some of the finest jazz musicians from the Delhi scene.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Sevilla

Where: The Claridges Hotel, 12 A.P.J Abdul Kalam Road



Timing: 7pm – 1am

The Deal: Ring in the New Year in an unforgettable atmosphere under the cozy cabanas over dinner with live music at this amazing Spanish themed eatery. Dine with your loved ones under the open sky and savour the finest European food paired with the best bubbly all for a reasonable price of Rs. 7495/- (excluding taxes) per person and close out the rollercoaster ride that’s been 2016.



Call up +91-11-39555000 to make your reservation.

Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy

Where: SCO 23, Sector 1 Part 2, Gurgaon

Timing: 9pm to 12pm

The Deal: If you’re keen to hit-up a relaxed no-fuss-and-frills bar then this NYE party is the one for you. With two packages on offer – Rs. 2,500/- and Rs. 3,500/- per head depending on your choice of alcohol; you can eat, drink and groove into the new year to the sweet tunes of Many Roots, a live band who expertly whip out the best kind of slow jazz, hip hop, funk and reggae. They’re sure to hit that year-end party mood right in the feelzzz.



Prohibition Style NYE at PCO

Where: Vasant Vihar

Timings: 9am – 3am (!)

The Deal: This secret speakeasy venue is going real OLD SCHOOL this Saturday with a Prohibition Style NYE party. For only Rs. 4,000/- per head you can enjoy unlimited drinks all night long at a party that will take you back 100 years back into time. If you’re an escapist and love the glamour and glitz associated with ye olden times, then this is your kind of jam.

Wherever you choose to go and whatever you choose to do, we hope you have fun! Party hard and safely. Very importantly, whether you’re at a cosy house party or at THE event of the year, be kind to your fellow party-ers and have THE BEST start to a new and glorious year!

Happy 2017 folks, let’s make this one count <3