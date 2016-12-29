Here’s How Geeta Phogat Reacted After Watching Her Character In Dangal

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 29 . 2016
Photo Credit : Babita Phogat, Aamir Khan and Geeta Phogat

Aamir Khan‘s nail biting and anxiety paid off as Dangal opened to full theatres last week and is garnering appreciation from all quarters of the country. Apart from the talent treasure, Aamir, the film has been praised for its plot, and the phenomenal acting by the girls – Fatima Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra .

The film follows the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his journey of training two of India’s most acclaimed woman wrestlers, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. What, then, was the reaction of the real life stars on watching themselves in reel life? Speaking to IndiaToday, Geeta Phogat (portrayed by Fatima Sheikh) revealed that she despised watching the scene when she wrestled against her own father, as it brought back bitter memories. She said:

I did not enjoy watching that scene a lot as I realised how I treated my father and that I started thinking that I am some pahalwan (heavyweight). I did not like that scene as I got emotional watching it. It is not that I wrestled only once with my father, he used to test us in the akhada often. But I loved watching the entire movie.

That particular scene was definitely an emotional ride!

Aamir Khan Dangal Fatima Sheikh Geeta Phogat
