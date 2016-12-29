This Powerpuff Girls Version Of Dangal Is Hilarious

Sukriti Gumber Dec . 29 . 2016

This powderpuff girls rendition of the Dangal trailer is a must watch!

Dangal feat. The Powerpuff Girls

Ab The Powerpuff Girls ka Dangal Hoga!Like this page for more funny mashups!

Posted by Screen Patti on Wednesday, 26 October 2016

So funny!

1
TAGS
Aamir Khan Dangal
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Aamir Khan
Dec . 29 . 2016Here’s How Geeta Phogat Reacted After Watching Her Character In Dangal
Dec . 28 . 2016VIDEO: Aamir Khan’s Interview With Geeta & Babita Phogat From Back In 2013
Dec . 23 . 2016Our Favourite Starry Eyed Looks From The “Dangal” Premiere
Dec . 23 . 2016Salman Khan And Aamir Khan Had A Fun Twitter Conversation About Their ‘Love-Hate’ Relationship
Dec . 20 . 2016Sakshi Tanwar Opens Up About Gender Inequality In The Entertainment Industry And More
Dangal
Dec . 29 . 2016Here’s How Geeta Phogat Reacted After Watching Her Character In Dangal
Dec . 29 . 2016Real Life Coach Of Geeta & Babita Phogat Lashes Out At Aamir Khan
Dec . 28 . 2016VIDEO: Aamir Khan’s Interview With Geeta & Babita Phogat From Back In 2013
Dec . 27 . 2016Did You Know: Dangal Isn’t Fatima Sana Shaikh’s First Bollywood Movie
Dec . 27 . 2016Dangal Girls Fatima & Sanya Just Recreated This Andaz Apna Apna Song
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web