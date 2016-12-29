New Mommy— Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bohemian Style Is Adorable!

Sanaa Shah Dec . 29 . 2016
Photo Credit : Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan were spotted at Olive Bar & Kitchen in Bandra last night looking stylish as always. While Saif opted for a simple white short kurta and pants paired with a bundi, new mommy’s style was comfy and super cute.

Photo Credit : Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

She was spotted wearing a loose A-line ankle length dress. We loved the busy print that was running throughout her dress. She styled this look with a tan cross-body bag and tan heels that blended in with her outfit perfectly. With her hair left loose and kohl in her eyes, she still managed to stand out.

We think she did good. Give us your verdict by commenting below.

