New Mommy— Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bohemian Style Is Adorable!

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan were spotted at Olive Bar & Kitchen in Bandra last night looking stylish as always. While Saif opted for a simple white short kurta and pants paired with a bundi, new mommy’s style was comfy and super cute.

She was spotted wearing a loose A-line ankle length dress. We loved the busy print that was running throughout her dress. She styled this look with a tan cross-body bag and tan heels that blended in with her outfit perfectly. With her hair left loose and kohl in her eyes, she still managed to stand out.

