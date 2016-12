Sussanne Khan posted an adorable family photo on her Instagram and it’s adorable. She’s chilling on the bitch with Zayed Khan‘s wife Malaika, ex husband Hrithik Roshan and their two kids. What a pretty family portrait they make :)

A very beautiful day..????????❤???? #happysoulsareprettiest #familiasagrada #dublife A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:44am PST

Perfectly lovely day ???????????????????????? #beachgirls #dublife A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:38am PST

Who says exes can’t be friends?