Photos: Look Who Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bumped Into On A Flight

Divya Rao Dec . 29 . 2016
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai, who was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is headed to Dubai to ring in the new year with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She had a rather delightful encounter with her old friend Farah Khan Ali and her family, and they posed for some cute pictures together.

Farah shared them on Instagram and captioned it “Met up with the warm and wonderful Ash on flight who is truly beautiful inside out. May she be blessed always????????”

I wish I had such gorgeous encounters mid-air!

