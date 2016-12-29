Photos: Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Stepped Out For A Dinner Date

Shreemi Verma Dec . 29 . 2016

New parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor went for a dinner date at Olive, Bandra. Despite having a baby just a week ago, the two were looking so non-exhausted and amazing! How do they do it?

Saif and Kareena

Saif and Kareena

Saif and Kareena

Saif and Kareena

Saif and Kareena

Saif Ali Khan

Photos: Viral Bhayani

19
Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan
