Photo Credit : Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora has had a tumultuous year and it’s only fair she takes off on a nice, long vacation with her girls. She’s currently in Goa with sister Amrita Arora, Bhavna Pandey and Dolly Sidhwani, and from the looks of this picture, they’re having quite the time!

Sunsets in Goa with the girls❤️️❤️️❤️️ A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:08am PST

Here are some more photos of them chilling with their friends.

Goa ❤️#friends ???????????? A photo posted by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:35am PST

Beach vibes???? A photo posted by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:32pm PST

Goa baby????????????.. #view #ontheriver #happyholidays #sunsandsea A photo posted by Dolly (@dollysidhwani) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:43am PST

What fun! :D