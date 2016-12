Priyanka Chopra is finally back in the bay and has been busy fulfilling all her work commitments. She even plans on finalising on two Bollywood scripts during this time, which should hopefully mean that we get to see more of her this year. A little late but she just did the mannequin challenge with her team and it’s all kinds of amazing! It really gives us a glimpse into all the madness that goes on behind the scenes.

Take a look.

Freezing this moment forever..This is just a part of my India team- can't believe I got them to stop working for 1min! See u in the new year pic.twitter.com/meKu5rcEqe — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 28, 2016

What fun!