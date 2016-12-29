Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan’s Baby’s Name

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed a baby boy last week and named him Taimur. The world went nuts and had a lot to say about his name. The couple’s close friends and family came out in support of their decision and said their child’s name is nobody’s business.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra was asked what she thought about the name and this is what she said:

I definitely think it is no one’s business what a family decides to do and what happens within the 4 walls of their house. It is such a wonderful moment and it is such a beautiful baby and he already has Kareena’s pout. I am very excited for both Saif and Bebo. And the child is going to be a Prince and people need to focus on that.

Couldn’t agree more, PC!