Rumour Has It: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Got Engaged In Dehradun – Here Are Details

Reports were doing the rounds earlier that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are bringing in the new year together with their families in Dehradun. And now, rumours of their engagement have cropped up. Some suggest that they’ve already gotten engaged, while other reports suggest that it’s actually happening on January 1st, with the celebrations taking place at the resort they’re currently staying at.

Of course, rumours like these crop up every once in a while, so it’s hard to say how true they are. The two are holidaying together, though – observant fans have noticed that, in recent Instagram posts, they’re both wearing rudraksha necklaces.

In the end, It's all about cherishing the simple things in life ????❤️#nature A video posted by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:07pm PST

Merry Christmas everyone ????????. Have a good day ???????? A photo posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:11am PST

They were also spotted with a priest earlier, adding fuel to the rumours:

#VirUshka in Uttarakhand! ❤???? A photo posted by N i d h i ???? (@_nidhi_18) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:24am PST

Guess we’ll have to wait to see whether this is true!