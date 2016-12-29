Top 15 Bollywood Dance Songs From 2016

Photo Credit : Kar Gayi Chull

It’s time to start building those dance playlists again! New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and if you have a house party to throw, or just need some Sangeet inspiration, we’ve listed down some of the top dance songs from 2016. Get your party playlist going with these tracks, and bring in the new year with a bang.

(Don’t miss our list of the top Bollywood dance tracks from 2015 either!)

Kheech Meri Photo – Himesh Reshammiya

You might want to keep this one for later in the night, when people are drunker.

Kar Gayi Chull – Badshah, Amaal Mallik

One of the biggest songs of the year – this one needs to be on any playlist.

Let’s Nacho – Nucleya, Benny Dayal

There will always be one hyperactive person at the party who’ll try to pull off all their moves to this track.

Rock Tha Party – Bombay Rockers

An old favourite that was recreated again this year.

High Heels – Meet Bros Feat. Jaz Dhami, Yo Yo Honey Singh

2016 was basically the year of remaking popular songs.

Jabra Fan – Vishal & Shekhar

If you’ve got uncles at your party, this is the song they’ll be breaking out all their moves for.

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai – Vishal & Shekhar

Guilty pleasure.

Sau Tarah Ke – Pritam

Great for a wedding performance, too.

Beat Pe Booty – Sachin Jigar

Make sure you do the move!

Kala Chashma – Badshah

Are you even allowed to have a party without Kala Chashma?

The Breakup Song – Pritam



Prooobably not the best idea for a wedding, but it’s such a great song to dance to.

Cutiepie – Pritam

This one from ADHM is more wedding-appropriate – not to mention, so much fun!

Let’s Break Up – Amit Trivedi

Break-ups were clearly popular this year.

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi – Vishal & Shekhar

You’ll try, but you probably can’t pull off the moves.

The Humma Song

Another classic that got recreated this year. This one had mixed expectations when it first came out, but safe to say that if it plays, you’ll probably dance to it.

What was your favourite dance song of the year?