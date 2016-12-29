Yuvraj Singh Is Collaborating With Two Bollywood Beauties For Something Exciting!

Shreemi Verma Dec . 29 . 2016
Photo Credit : Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has had an amazing 2016. His marriage to Hazel Keech was the talk of the country for over a week, he’s been kicking ass in domestic cricket and now, he’s collaborating with the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia and Amy Jackson for OPPO! Each an expert in their own domain, the three celebrities are doing what they do best in this latest shoot for the popular phone brand.

Photo Credit : Tamannaah Bhatia
Photo Credit : Amy Jackson

Wondering how these ads are going to look like? Check out these cool snippets from all the behind the scenes action and tell us what you think!

Here’s Tamannah Bhatia being a star –

Here’s Amy Jackson reminding us why she should be cast in a James Bond movie ASAP –

And of course, here’s Yuvraj doing some insane underwater stunts without a breathing apparatus –

Amazing right? Stay tuned for more details!

This post is in partnership with OPPO

1
TAGS
Amy Jackson Oppo Mobile tamannah bhatia Yuvraj Singh
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Amy Jackson
Oct . 20 . 2016Amy Jackson’s Throwback Picture Is Our Holiday Outfit Inspiration!
Oct . 18 . 2016Amy Jackson’s Desi Outfit Is Wonderfully White!
Oct . 5 . 2016We Want To Look As Good As Amy Jackson This Navratri
Oct . 5 . 2016Amy Jackson Looks Hotter Than Ever In These Bikini Photos!
Sep . 24 . 2016Amy Jackson’s White Dress Is Simple & Impeccably Detailed
Oppo Mobile
Aug . 16 . 2016Huma Qureshi Shows Off Her Sexy Side In A Pantsuit
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web