Yuvraj Singh Is Collaborating With Two Bollywood Beauties For Something Exciting!

Yuvraj Singh has had an amazing 2016. His marriage to Hazel Keech was the talk of the country for over a week, he’s been kicking ass in domestic cricket and now, he’s collaborating with the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia and Amy Jackson for OPPO! Each an expert in their own domain, the three celebrities are doing what they do best in this latest shoot for the popular phone brand.

Wondering how these ads are going to look like? Check out these cool snippets from all the behind the scenes action and tell us what you think!

Here’s Tamannah Bhatia being a star –

Dancing skills on point! Here’s @tamannaahspeaks in her latest shoot for @oppomobileindia. This #SelfieExpert’s got moves! #ILikeSelfieExpert A video posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:44am PST

Here’s Amy Jackson reminding us why she should be cast in a James Bond movie ASAP –

Sneak peek! Catch @iamamyjackson somersaulting 30 feet above the ground in her latest shoot for @oppomobileindia. Nothing holds back a #SelfieExpert! #BTS #ILikeSelfieExpert A video posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:53am PST

And of course, here’s Yuvraj doing some insane underwater stunts without a breathing apparatus –

Here’s the BTS teaser of @yuvisofficial’s latest shoot for @oppomobileindia. Check out how the dishy sports star became a #SelfieExpert! #ILikeSelfieExpert, what about you? A video posted by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:23am PST

Amazing right? Stay tuned for more details!

This post is in partnership with OPPO