Yuvraj Singh Is Collaborating With Two Bollywood Beauties For Something Exciting!

Yuvraj Singh has had an amazing 2016. His marriage to Hazel Keech was the talk of the country for over a week, he’s been kicking ass in domestic cricket and now, he’s collaborating with the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia and Amy Jackson for OPPO! Each an expert in their own domain, the three celebrities are doing what they do best in this latest shoot for the popular phone brand.
Wondering how these ads are going to look like? Check out these cool snippets from all the behind the scenes action and tell us what you think!
Here’s Tamannah Bhatia being a star –
Here’s Amy Jackson reminding us why she should be cast in a James Bond movie ASAP –
And of course, here’s Yuvraj doing some insane underwater stunts without a breathing apparatus –
Amazing right? Stay tuned for more details!
This post is in partnership with OPPO