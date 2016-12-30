10 Things You Didn’t Know Will Happen In 2017.

Holy Crap It’s 2017! And We’re Back To The Future.

Photo Credit : the future is now

It’s that time of the year again, when everybody is waiting to countdown the last 10 seconds of the year, but can’t believe it’s gone by so fast! Every year I look back and say wtf, where did my year go? And so this year I’m going to do something different. I’m going to look ahead! I don’t actually have a particular plan in mind for this blog, it’s just going to be a blog that attempts to boldly go where no blog has…. ok I can’t do it LOL. (Star Trek you haunt me.)

Photo Credit : Spock

I’ve recently started watching a show on Netflix called Black Mirror and it scared the crap out of me. Oh its not a horror show or an apocalyptic end-of-the-world scenario. Its simply an anthology series that revolves around a group of people’s personal lives and how technology manipulates their behaviour. Sound familiar? Bam.

So ya, be afraid. Because it’s 2017 b*tches and here are 10 things you didn’t know are going to happen this year…

1. The Trump Dump.

January 20th, THIS guy will be inaugurated President of The United States of America. (And hopefully someone will pinch me and wake me up from this horrible dream.)

Photo Credit : Donald Trump

2. Eclipsed.

August 21st. A total solar eclipse will take place. This will be the first total solar eclipse of the 21st century for the United States, and the first visible in the continental U.S. since February 26, 1979. Totality will occur along a path curving from Oregon to South Carolina, and will last at most for 2 minutes and 40.2 seconds.

Photo Credit : solar eclipse

3. Space Junk

September 15. The spacecraft Cassini-Huygens, after having studied Saturn for 13 years, will be disposed of by plunging into Saturn’s atmosphere.

Photo Credit : Cassini-Huygens

4. Is Anybody Out There?

December – NASA plans to launch the exoplanet-seeking TESS mission. (An extrasolar planet is a planet that orbits a star other than the Sun. Oh and btw, the discovery of exoplanets has intensified interest in the search for extraterrestrial life.) TESS is expected to discover more than 3,000 transiting exoplanet candidates, including those which are Earth sized or larger. Of those discoveries, an estimated twenty could be super-Earths located in the habitable zone around a star. Are you ready for this? I’m ready for this. I’ve always wanted to be that generation that meets the “others”.

Photo Credit : TESS

Ok sorry, I’ll stop geeking you out on this outer space stuff. I’m obsessed.

4. Goodbye, Farewell.

Photo Credit : Bornean orangutan

Wildlife losses are expected to continue through 2017, despite more and more animals having been put on the IUCN’s red list of threatened species and action to tackle the illegal trade. Candidates for effective extinction in 2017 include the Bornean orangutan, the South China tiger, the giant otter, the Amur leopard, the black-footed ferret and Darwin’s fox. I heard something about the Cheetah too :(

5. Winter Is Coming.

We’ll get Season 7 of Game of Thrones and, after a five-year hiatus, a Season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Season 6 will be the last season for Girls. In streaming land, Season 2 of Stranger Things, Celebrity Apprentice – now sans Mr. Trump will be hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Oh God does that mean he’ll be President in 4 years?)

6. Remember This Ride?

Photo Credit : DeLorean

The DeLorean Motor Company is letting buyers reserve their timeless vehicle online. The manufacturer is running late on production but expects to crank out a car per month sometime in 2017.

7. Part 2.

Photo Credit : Carrie Fisher

Expect the release of Spiderman (Homecoming), the X-Men (Logan), Alien (Covenant), Thor (Ragnarok), Pirates of the Caribbean, (Dead Men Tell No Tales), Transformers (The Last Knight) and The Fast and Furious (The Fate of the Furious). Also get ready for another trip to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Episode VII. Carrie Fisher had finished shooting her scenes for this one before her passing, so fans will get to say one last goodbye.

8. Cool Collabs.

Eminem + Adele. His first since The Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013. And More Life from Drake. So picture this…

9. Switch

Nintendo’s video gaming system that lets you switch between playing games on a big-screen TV and the tablet in your hand.

10. Virtual Reality, Finally.

The Samsung Gear VR (which works with Galaxy phones) is on the rise but the Daydream View from Google will make a grand entry and be compatible with Android phones. Plus Microsoft will put out a number of Windows-10 compatible VR headsets.

So there you have it, anything in particular you’re looking forward to in 2017? As for me, well I’m writing a book. The story of my life. Just for you :) Happy New Year, I hope your year is filled with rainbows and sunshine and something else utterly extraordinary! #tothemoon