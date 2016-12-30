15 Of The Biggest Things That Happened In Bollywood In 2016

Yet another year is coming to an end and as we step into the coming year let’s quickly look at the biggest things that happened in Bollywood in 2016, shall we?

1. The Curse of 2016 – The break-ups!

Photo Credit : Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

My God, it was not even a joke. Innumerable celebrity couples broke up this year – Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani, Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande, Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora, Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie and many many many more. Yep, 2016 is officially going down as the year of the break ups.

2. Kangana Vs Hrithik

Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan

Oh well, there was this hot mess! No one seems to have much clarity on what exactly happened between the two of them or rather when something happened between the two of them – so we’re just chalking this one upto ‘there’s no smoke without fire.’

3. Kangana Vs Deepika

Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut

This isn’t so much of 2016 scene, but we can call this leftovers from the previous year. The takeway from their drama is just this – they’re not exactly BFFs.

4. Deepika Vs Priyanka

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

This, I’m not buying. Both these lovely ladies are strong, confident and beautiful, but there was some chatter about their cold war now that they’re both eyeing Hollywood careers. Catfight or not, they’ll always have Pinga Gapori.

5. Sonam Kapoor In Coldplay

Photo Credit : Sonam Kapoor

Deepika Padukone’s xXx and Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch were obviously huge talking points this year, but it doesn’t take away from what a big deal it is for Sonam to be in a Coldplay video.

6. Global Citizen Festival

Photo Credit : MissMalini and Chris Martin from Coldplay

Coldplay performed in India. Game over.

7. Sonam Kapoor Is Dating

Sonam Kapoor is dating Anand Ahuja – and he’s all over her and her family’s Instagram photos. For Sonam, this is the most ‘public’ she’s gotten about any of her relationships. Yay!

8. Virat & Anushka Got Back!

Photo Credit : Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

I am a sincere #Virushka shipper. I was shaken when reports of them separating started doing the rounds. The two of them are very much together and Virat had announced it with a ‘we were on a break’ tshirt some months ago.

9. Deepika & Ranveer Are Still Together

Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

*Sigh of relief*

10. Salman Khan’s Wedding Rumours

Photo Credit : Salman Khan

Yep, this annual rumour gained steam too. Oh, 2016 was also the year Salman got acquitted.

11. Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding Rumours

Photo Credit : Bunty Sajdeh and Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi has been spotted out and about with her rumoured boyfriend Bunty. In fact, rumours are doing the rounds that our Dabangg girl is planning on getting hitched soon. Oooh.

12. Weddings Of The Year!

Photo Credit : Bipasha KSG wedding | Source: The Wedding Story Facebook

Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta and Urmila Matondkar were our most favourite Bollywood weddings.

13. Babies Of The Year!

Photo Credit : Twitter @iFaridoon

And of course, Shahid & Kareena had their babies in the same year. What are the odds, amirite? We welcomed Misha Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

14. The Udta Punjab Controversy

Photo Credit : Udta Punjab

Creativity 1, Censorship 0

15. The Pakistani Artistes’ Issue

Fawad Khan and Ali Zafar were sent back to Pakistan :(

To cope with all the drama, I sat down and drank with two of my closest friends Shreemi and Swagata just to take a look at the year that’s going by.