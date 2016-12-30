Aamir Khan Reacts To Phogat Sisters’ Coach’s Allegations Against Him In Dangal 

Photo Credit : Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is being widely appreciated world over by audiences and the love for the film and its girls have been pouring in since its release. Amidst all of this came Geeta and Babita Phogat‘s real life coach PR Sondhi’s allegations against Aamir. He said Khan distorted facts and hurt his reputation by portraying the role of the coach in negative light.

In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Aamir opened up about these allegations against him and said,

In every biopic, a little fiction is added, but the essence of their story is kept intact.

True. We’ll have to wait to see what the coach thinks about this now.