Photo Credit : Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh

Rohan Mehra is currently caught in a messy situation in the Bigg Boss house, as he has been nominated for the rest of the season as a punishment for slapping Om Swami. Apart from Lopa, Gaurav and Bani, who support Rohan against the unjustified punishment given to him, his girlfriend Kanchi Singh also tweeted her support for him.

Check out her post!