Bigg Boss 10: Lokesh Kumari Tweeted About Rohan Mehra Slapping Om Swami

Dec . 30 . 2016
Lokesh Kumari was one of the most entertaining and promising contestant of Bigg Boss 10, but unfortunately she was evicted a little too soon. She instantly won our hearts with her goofy antics and jovial nature. Lokesh was pretty close to Rohan Mehra, who is currently in the eye of the storm, as he has been nominated for the rest of the season. Lokesh recently tweeted her support for Rohan, and dissed Om Swami for the recent happening in the Bigg Boss house.

She posted a series of tweets:

Aww, Lokesh!

