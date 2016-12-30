Contest Alert! Win Couple Passes To Some Very Cool New Year’s Eve Parties in Mumbai. (The King Of Clubs Party Rescue!)

This New Year’s Eve, let your party be on the King Of Clubs! All you have to do is follow @Kingofclubsin and @Missmalini on Instagram and leave a comment below and tell us why you deserve these passes stat (please mention your top 3 preferred party destinations from this list as well so we can try to get you where you most wanna go!)

1. The Little Door NYE Pillow Fight, Andheri!

Gotta love the “sleepless at TLD” theme for NYE, but I’m guess you’re not going to get any Z’s because your passes get you an open bar, an endless supply of comfort food (candy floss and caramel popcorn too!) and a high-energy DJ on deck! Wear your best jammies, onesies, sweatpants, shorts or robes. (FYI you’ll still get in even if you don’t wear pajamas. But you should!)

Bonus: Swag bags with party poppers, board games, treats and hangover cures! And a pillow fight at midnight!

Admission: From Rs. 2500 onwards

Info: Raymond +919167262694; Diana +917506149551

2. PDT, Lower Parel – The Prohibition Party

Do you know the first rule of a Prohibition Party? Shhhhh! Keep the damned thing quiet; you don’t want the narcs all over you. Alright sure, it’s 2016 and alcohol is a perfectly legal (and totally delicious) affectation, and a mere party is unlikely to lead to a SWAT team raid! So come party like it’s the 1920’s!

Bonus – Champagne on the house!

Admission: from Rs. 3500 onwards

Info: +91 9619264505

3. Bar Bar – Market City Kurla – Limitless Party!

BAR BAR – India’s 1st bar with wholesale pricing. Enjoy Unlimited Premium Alcohol and Delicious Food, and 2 DJs spinning Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B, Commercial and Bollywood tracks to make you groove till the wee hours.

The bar will be stocked up till the wee hours with your favourite beers, premium spirits, and potent cocktails. The extensive unlimited food spread will include the bar’s signature Toasties, Popcorns, Chakna Bowls, Kebabs and much more.

Admission: Rs 2999 per person & Rs 4999 per couple all inclusive.

Info: +91 22 61801501, +91 7045660670, 7045938198, 7387631627

4. Mirabella, Andheri – Wonderland 2017!

Elevate your New Year’s Eve at the House Of Mirabella! Take in the energy around you as they fuel your imagination and excite your senses.

4 Floors, 4 DJ’s, 4 parties in one! International Models, Actors and Dancers to create an unforgettable NYE party!

Admission: Pricing 6000 a couple unlimited food & drinks, Premium 8000 rupees unlimited food & drink

Info: Lloyd – +91 8898865750, Sudeep – +91 9821772555

5. Raasta, Bandra

Say goodbye to 2016 and bring in the smiles for 2017 with free flowing food, music, dance, madness and alcohol!! Book your pass to the craziness right now! Jah Bless Raastafari!!

Admission: from Rs. 2500 onwards

Info: +91 99201 88144

