Here’s Why Abhishek Bachchan Isn’t Letting Aishwarya Rai Be A Part Of His Next

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married for nearly ten years now and have appeared together in films like Kuch Naa Kaho, Guru, Raavan and Sarkar Raj.While their chemistry has been greatly appreciated by the audience, the two haven’t paired up on-screen since their wedding.

Abhishek is working on his next film Lefty, which is being produced by himself and Bunty Walia, and directed by Prabhudeva. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Ash really wanted to be a part of the film, given that it is a home production and she has now come back to acting full time… but AB Junior seems to have rejected this idea of hers.

He has reportedly asked the makers to look for a fresh face and preferably someone younger as Ash might be a little too mature for this role. Damn! We were really hoping we’d see them on-screen again.