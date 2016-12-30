Kareena Kapoor Khan Speaks To Her Baby, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi

And it’s wrap!

Our Saavn original show, Bollywood + with MissMalini has completed its first season and we are currently going through a happy sad mood. Sad because it’s over, and well, happy because we had a great time curating the show for you guys every Wednesday.

Now because this is our finale week, we had to make it special, and what better way than recounting all our major YAY! moments. So, let’s take a trip down the memory lane?

1. Kareena Kapoor spoke to her baby, Taimur. Awwww!

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan

Back in the day, when Kareena was a few months pregnant, we played a fun baby game with her where she answered what she wants her baby to be like, her expectations from him and a lot more!

2. Kajol opens up on being a feminist and what the term means to her.

Photo Credit : Kajol

3. We caught up with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and got him to say a line or two from Bollywood!

Photo Credit : MissMalini and Chris Martin

4. Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Sharma let us in on some goofy, yet cute secrets of Bollywood.

Photo Credit : Ranbir Kapoor, MissMalini, Anushka Sharma

5. Sunny Leone reminisces her childhood days and growing up in a typical punjabi household.

Photo Credit : Sunny Leone

That’s all, lovely people! See you all soon, hopefully!

P.S – Guess who’s joining me for the last episode for a quick and rather serious recap of the year that has gone by?!