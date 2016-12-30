There Might Be A New Celebrity Couple In Town And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Divya Rao Dec . 30 . 2016

If you haven’t been living under a rock this week, you’ll know that Jennifer Lopez and Drake posted the exact same photos on their Instagram a couple of days ago, which kinda sorta confirmed that the two are dating. Rumours of two had been doing the rounds for a while now, especially after Drake visited her Las vegas home twice in one week. JLo even posted pictures of the two of them from her show in Vegas. Adding more fuel to the fire was Rihanna’s Instagram activity – she unfollowed JLo just a couple of hours after these photos made their way online.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Of course, the Internet had a lot to say on the matter…

LOL! Hilarious. Can’t deny they make a ridiculously sexy couple though.

