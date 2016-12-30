There Might Be A New Celebrity Couple In Town And The Internet Can’t Handle It

If you haven’t been living under a rock this week, you’ll know that Jennifer Lopez and Drake posted the exact same photos on their Instagram a couple of days ago, which kinda sorta confirmed that the two are dating. Rumours of two had been doing the rounds for a while now, especially after Drake visited her Las vegas home twice in one week. JLo even posted pictures of the two of them from her show in Vegas. Adding more fuel to the fire was Rihanna’s Instagram activity – she unfollowed JLo just a couple of hours after these photos made their way online.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Of course, the Internet had a lot to say on the matter…

Jennifer Lopez is the epitome of vintage vagina. Any woman over 40 that's aging like wine and not milk is vintage. And Drake won at life. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) December 28, 2016

Y'all think Rihanna really cares about Drake and JLO? Let's be clear. Drake was dating Rihanna. But Rihanna.. was dating Rihanna. — Bitch Problem???????? (@FemaleTexts) December 28, 2016

Drake is 30 years old while Jennifer Lopez is 47 years old so chill ur future lover ain't even born yet. — george tweeterman ☻ (@__JonathanJay) December 28, 2016

all Drake is gonna do is steal Jennifer Lopez's accent for his inevitable Latin-infused album ft. J Balvin, get middling reviews and then go — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) December 28, 2016

A Jennifer Lopez tem 47 anos e o Drake tem 30.

Really JLo, you sure you ain't his mama? — Moreira (@MarianaRuiva_12) December 28, 2016

For a minute I was like at least Drake is entering 2017 single too, went on IG to see Jennifer Lopez in the picture and it's FML again ???? — Kehinde Wiley ???? (@ThisIsKennys) December 28, 2016

Imagine a life where you have goddam Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna fighting over you. Drake wins. pic.twitter.com/X6A37Whm9g — KFC (@KFCBarstool) December 28, 2016

Drake has dated Rihanna, Serena Williams, Zoe Kravitz, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jennifer Lopez in the past year. That fucking whore. — j (@jpxeo) December 28, 2016

#JLO and #Drake seems quite fraudulent in nature. I don't believe it, they need more ppl. — NB (@NBurns716) December 30, 2016

Drake and JLo make me really uncomfortable… — Bella???? (@laurentstyles) December 30, 2016

If Drake can get JLo then I'm bout to shoot my shot with oomf mom ????Hennything is possible — Big Soup From 19th (@HailKingSoup) December 30, 2016

drake & jlo: hey guyssss internet: drake & jlo: helloooooo internet: drake & jlo: WE ARE DATINGGGG internet: people are dying — Chris Melberger (@chrismelberger) December 29, 2016

When Drake said, "got my Spanish ting convinced I know Spanish" he meant JLo all along ???? pic.twitter.com/3eLhWASveN — A-List Cases (@AlistCases) December 29, 2016

Drake is dating Jlo ???? Me I'm here like "MummyYo make we dance ????????????????????????…" (In Efya's voice) pic.twitter.com/PzyIE9mzq7 — UP 2 SUMTING (@DONJAZZY) December 29, 2016

LOL! Hilarious. Can’t deny they make a ridiculously sexy couple though.